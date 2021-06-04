Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Hilton school district faces lawsuit

Hilton school district faces lawsuit

By: Bennett Loudon June 4, 2021 0

The parents of a former Hilton elementary school student have filed a lawsuit against school officials claiming the principal sexually abused their son. The unnamed plaintiffs filed the complaint Wednesday in state Supreme Court. The defendants in the case are the Hilton Central School District, David Dimbleby, Casey Kosiorek and Kirk Ashton. Dimbleby was the district superintendent ...

