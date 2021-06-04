Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 25, 2021  73 14420 COLLIER, CAROLYN B et ano to FULLER, DERRICK E Property Address: 23 CANDLEWICK DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12505 Page: 0329 Tax Account: 069.10-5-22 Full Sale Price: $175,000.00 CONRADT, CARRIE L et al to D SQUARED CAPITAL LLC Property Address: 187-189 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12505 Page: 0335 Tax ...

