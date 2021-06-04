Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 13-14-15, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 13, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED AURORA MACHINE & MFG INC NA, NY TC ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS INC RSOFT CONSULTING INC NA, NY RSOFT CONSULTING INC DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT NU MOVEMENT 716 UNIVERSITY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 MONROE MERRILL, DANIELLE 65 PERRY PLACE, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED LEGNO, MICHAEL 164 OATKA AVENUE EXTENSION, MUMFORD ...

