Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 12-13-14, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 12-13-14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 12, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT MARREROCOLLAZO, WIGBERTO R 126 LENOX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $676.00 MAXWELL, DAVID 72 ROSECROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $238.00 MCCORMICK, JOHN A 438 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $138.00 MCFARLAND, MACKENZIE C 80 RAMONA STREET ...

