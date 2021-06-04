Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April XX, 2020       189 NOT PROVIDED DALTON, RICHARD M JR & LOUGHBOROUGH, EILEEN M Property Address: 173 COUNTRY VILLAGE LANE, PARMA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $48,000.00 EAST RIVER HENRIETTA II LLC & EAST RIVER HENRIETTA II LLC Property Address: EAST RIVER ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: LOBOZZO FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo