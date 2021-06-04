Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 13-14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 13, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC HELLEMS, DOLORES P Appoints: HELLEMS, MARC J US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: GREEN RIVER CAPITAL LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded April 14, ...

