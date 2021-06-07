Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / New York Court of Appeals affirms cellphone warrant ruling

New York Court of Appeals affirms cellphone warrant ruling

Court split 4-2

By: Bennett Loudon June 7, 2021 0

In a split decision, New York state’s highest court has ruled that a New York state Supreme Court justice can issue a search warrant for a criminal investigation to eavesdrop on cellphones that are not actually in New York state. “We hold that eavesdropping warrants are executed in the geographical jurisdiction where the communications are intentionally ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo