Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Arghitthu-Atmekjian v. The TJX Companies, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Questions of fact – Constructive notice – Storm in progress Arghitthu-Atmekjian v. The TJX Companies, Inc. CA 20-00504 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained when she slipped on water inside a store owned by the defendant. ...

