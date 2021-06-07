Jury Specialist

Full-Time Position

United States District Court

Rochester, NY

Salary Range: $42,747 to $76,499

The United States District Court is seeking a Jury Specialist to support the Court. This position serves as the “face” of the Court to the public and helps create positive impressions about the Judiciary. Jury Specialists ensure that jury selection and management are smooth

and efficient processes, which has an important impact on public perception about jury service. Jury Specialists are expected to serve as exemplary Judiciary representatives, capable of engaging with people from diverse backgrounds and consistently demonstrate

professionalism balanced with understanding.

To apply, please visit:

www.nywd.uscourts.gov/employmentopportunities