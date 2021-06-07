Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 26, 2021  64 14420 SPECHT, JENNIFER M et ano to 183 PARK AVE LAND TRUST et ano Property Address: 183 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12506 Page: 0289 Tax Account: 068.20-2-11 Full Sale Price: $12,000.00 14428 PETERSON, MICHELLE A et ano to PETERSON, THOMAS S Property Address: 1 PRESTWICK LANE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

