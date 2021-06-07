Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 16-19-20-21, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 16-19-20-21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 16, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MULADHARA MASSAGE 70 OFFICE PARK WAY, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - RAPP, CHRISTINA E 99 HIGH STREET 1, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE KIDDIE SPA 1969 EAST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - - ANDERSON, ANGEL 155 MANOR PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo