Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded 15-16-19-20-21, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded 15-16-19-20-21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 15, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROWN, NORELL N 178 GREYSTONE LANE UNIT 13, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: FIRST INVESTORS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Attorney: PILAR A CANO ESQ Amount: $18,122.68 HOBSON, NEIL 11 MADISON PARK SOUTH APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: HERTZ CORPORATION Attorney: ROSS & SUCHOFF LLC Amount: $13,746.00 KEIGHTLEY, MICHELLE M 183 ROBERT QUIGLEY DRIVE APARTMENT ...

