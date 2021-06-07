Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 26, 2021   119 NOT PROVIDED GRIFFIN, GWEN & GRIFFIN, SHEEN Property Address: 55 WEST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $75,000.00 HARTUNG, RONALD Property Address: 55 HASTINGS LANE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $85,000.00 LEE, ANNA-MARIE & UNGER, ANNA-MARIE LEE Property Address: 155 AVON ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

