Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 16-19-20-21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 16, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARROYO, SONIA Appoints: CHAN, CECILIA B DEDIE, GEORGE A Appoints: DEDIE, JOHN G GLADE, RACHEL CATHERINE Appoints: SPOTH, ERIC D MCDERMID, WILLIAM LAWRENCE III Appoints: SPOTH, ERIC D REINA, LISA ANN Appoints: SCOPPO, NICCOLETTA ANTOINETTE WILSON, CONSTANCE K Appoints: GALLAGHER, CANDICE BAUER Powers of Attorney Recorded April 19, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK NA AS ...

