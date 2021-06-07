Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Six charged for alleged drug trafficking

Six charged for alleged drug trafficking

Mayor's spouse among the defendants

By: Bennett Loudon June 7, 2021 0

The husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is among several people facing federal drug charges. The office of U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. on Monday announced that six Rochester men have been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least ...

