Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Community mourns passing of longtime Irondequoit Judge Joseph Genier

Community mourns passing of longtime Irondequoit Judge Joseph Genier

By: Special to The Daily Record TODD ETSHMAN June 8, 2021 0

A lifetime of service and dedication to the town of Irondequoit and the city of Rochester came to an end with Judge Joseph Genier’s death on May 27. Judge Genier, 76, served as a Town Court judge for nearly 28 years and was the longest-tenured judge in the modern history of Irondequoit. Court room reality television shows ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo