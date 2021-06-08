Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 27, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 27, 2021  61 NOT PROVIDED JOHNSON, MICHAEL et ano to TAYLOR, UNIQUE Property Address: 32 EPWORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12506 Page: 0611 Tax Account: 120.51-3-78 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 FLESCH HAWKINS, SHIRLEY A to ATALLAH, MAMOON Property Address: 7661 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12506 Page: 0486 Tax Account: 054.04-1-28 Full Sale Price: $29,100.00 S ...

