Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 22, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED MINISTERIO LEVANTATE EN FE 118 ONEIDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ROCK YOUR REBOOT 212 SOUTHSHORE PLACE, WEBSTER NY 14580 MONROE WHITE, EVE L SELECT CHOICE STAFFING AND CONSULTING 11 BLACKWELL LANE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 - - WHITE, EVE L DOING BUSINESS ...

