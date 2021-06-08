Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 21-22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 21, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT VALLE, EMMANUAL Favor: SHEAR EGO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF HAIR DESIGN INC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT ALT, JENNIFER Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC GORDON FLORES, TIFFANY S Favor: DAY, JEANETTE B GUGLIELMO, DANIEL A Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC MACDONALD, CHRISTOPHER Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC WHEELER, GLENN Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC XIONG, LANA Favor: LVNV ...

