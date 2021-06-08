Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 22-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 22, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BRIDGES, NANCY Favor: WHITNEY HIGHLANDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION 17 BUCKLEBURY HILL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liens Filed Recorded April 23, 2021 LIEN RELEASE KAMI, MADHUKAR Favor: LAMGADE, DAVID 658 ELMGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

