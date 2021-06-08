Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 27, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 27, 2021   82 NOT PROVIDED BLACKMAN, KAREN D Property Address: 11 WATCHMAN COURT, CHILI NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $23,200.00 DAVIS, JONATHAN L & DAVIS, KELLY M Property Address: 472 S GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $195,750.00 DOSER, JEANA Property Address: 387 BRANDON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $7,055.32 MALEY, KENNETH T ...

