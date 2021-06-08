Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY COLEMAN, BEULAH M Appoints: LAWSON, FELICIA S DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION Appoints: MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT LLC GARFIELD, JOANNE H Appoints: GARFIELD, MARY NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC PICCARRETO, JAY J Appoints: MAHAR, ROBERT SCHWARTZ, DAVID Appoints: SCHWARTZ, RICHARD SCHWARTZ, KENNETH Appoints: SCHWARTZ, RICHARD SULLIVAN, JEAN ...

