Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Hernandez

Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Hernandez

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Sufficiency of evidence – Inference of intent People v. Hernandez KA 19-00447 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary and menacing. He argues that the conviction was not supported by legally sufficient evidence. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the ...

