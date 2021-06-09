Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Private nuisance: Becker v. State of New York

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Private nuisance Water discharge – Good faith improvements Becker v. State of New York CA 20-00514 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimants commenced a private nuisance action seeking to recover for property damage allegedly caused by alterations the defendant made to the road adjacent to the claimants’ home. The ...

