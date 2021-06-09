Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 28, 2021  80 NOT PROVIDED MILLS, RICHARD et ano to MCJ ACQUISITIONS LLC Property Address: 491 LEXINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12507 Page: 0376 Tax Account: 105.25-2-71 Full Sale Price: $26,000.00 SHORTINO, AUDREY et ano to AUDREY SHORTINO REVOCABLE TRUST et al Property Address: 625 EMBURY ROAD, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12507 Page: 0187 Tax Account: ...

