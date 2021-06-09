Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 23-26-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 23, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT CORTEZ, JOSELY et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: COSTA, JESSICA K Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: CRUZ, DARIO Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: DEJESUS-SANTIAGO, JOSE A Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: DELGADO, NICHOLAS A Favor: PEOPLE OF THE ...

