Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 27, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 27, 2021 LIEN RELEASE MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES Favor: SINDRAM, LOUISE 61 FLOWER DALE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 LIEN SATISFIED TRABOLD ROAD INDUSTRIAL CENTER LLC Favor: HAN-TEK INC 595 TRABOLD ROAD, GATES NY 14614 MECHANICS LIEN FRASER, BARBARA L Favor: EMERGENCY WATER REMOVAL Amount: $38,287.12 34 CANTERBURY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo