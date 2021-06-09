Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 26-27, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 26, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DOLLARD, EUGENE Appoints: PETERS, JAMES VANCHERI, ANGELO Appoints: VANCHERI, JOANNE Powers of Attorney Recorded April 27, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AGOSTINHO, MARCIA CRISTINA ESTEVES Appoints: MARCHIONI, MONIQUE F CASTRO, GILBERTO TEIXEIRA DE Appoints: MARCHIONI, MONIQUE F ETRADE BANK Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC HAYES, MAGGIE Appoints: HERKAMP, NATHAN HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE ...

