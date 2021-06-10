Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions

Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions

By: The Associated Press JACQUES BILLEAUD June 10, 2021 0

PHOENIX — As it aims to resume executions after a seven-year hiatus, Arizona has refurbished its gas chamber, where the nation's last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths. The state has purchased materials to make hydrogen cyanide gas, which was used ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo