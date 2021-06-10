Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Chauvin’s attorney seeks to probe jury misconduct

Chauvin’s attorney seeks to probe jury misconduct

By: The Associated Press AMY FORLITI June 10, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is seeking not only a new trial but also a hearing  to "impeach the verdict" by investigating potential juror misconduct. Eric Nelson's request for a new trial for Derek Chauvin is fairly routine, but the request ...

