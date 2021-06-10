Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 1, 2021    99 NOT PROVIDED EISMAN, MARK S to INSITE LAND DEVELOPMENT INC Property Address: Liber: 12507 Page: 0640 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $130,000.00 14420 ADAMS, DEBORAH E et al to MICELI, MARCY E Property Address: 21 CYRUS WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12508 Page: 0257 Tax Account: 069.10-5-36 Full Sale Price: $210,000.00 JUDD, DIANNE L to ...

