Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 28, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BE YOUTIFUL MASTERPIECE 64 CURTIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - I|JASMIN||VEGA| & MOYE, ERICA JOANNES SIGNITURE BRAIDS 15 LORENZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - -  JOHNSON, JOANNE 15 LORENZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BOYKIN, ALTRENIA 72 HAMLET COURT APT ...

