Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 28, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Asberry, Michelle Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $3,279.39 CAPELLUPO, JENNIFER Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Attorney: PORTNOY SCHNECK LLC Amount: $991.93 Carpenter, Nicholas M et ano Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $825.99 CLS SERVICES LLC CLS SERVICES LLC CLS SERVICES LLC, ...

