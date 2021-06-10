Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 28, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 28, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BUDD, ANDRE K Favor: USA/IRS COLON, JUAN Favor: USA/IRS DELCONTE, MARY JOY D Favor: USA/IRS DIMASSIMO, STEPHEN D Favor: USA/IRS DUVALL, ALICE J Favor: USA/IRS KURSAV, ABIDIN Favor: USA/IRS NELSON, JOHNNY R Favor: USA/IRS SPEEDY, LILLIAN Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES 1070 GRAVEL ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 WESTON, ROBERT K Favor: USA/IRS

