Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 1, 2021     168 NOT PROVIDED BROWN, DELBRA A Property Address: 56 TARWOOD DRIVE, GATES NY Lender: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER Amount: $7,966.28 ELMGROVE VENTURES LLC Property Address: 433 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Amount: $44,153.06 KRAWCZYK, BRIAN J & KRAWCZYK, COLLEEN E Property Address: Lender: SECRETARY OF ...

