Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC MAYNARD, RICHARD J Appoints: MAYNARD, FLOYD JR PAXTON, JOYCE ANN Appoints: PAXTON, K BRADLEY SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

