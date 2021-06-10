Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New door opens to federal courts

By: Special to The Daily Record WADE EATON June 10, 2021 0

The Second Circuit has radically expanded the types of matters which can be litigated in the federal courts. It is now clear that individuals who suffer an injury due to another’s violation of a state statute can seek federal courts. The Court held that a federal court will determine “standing” for the violation of state-created ...

