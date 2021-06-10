Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former prosecutor: Opinion 20-215

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former prosecutor Participation in documentary Opinion 20-215 Background: The inquiring full-time judge is a former prosecutor. He was involved in a high-profile case decades ago. The litigation ended in the 1990s and no related or collateral proceedings are reasonably foreseeable at this time. The judge asks if he may participate in ...

