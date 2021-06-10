Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 20-212

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Center for Court Innovation Opinion 20-212 Background: A judge-elect asks if he may serve on the advisory board of the Center for Court Innovation after assuming full-time judicial office. The judge expects to serve in a civil part hearing primarily matrimonial matters. The center was established as a public/private ...

