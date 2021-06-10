Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Discrimination claim: Quinones v. City of Binghamton

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Discrimination claim Sufficiency of complaint – Enumerated factual allegations Quinones v. City of Binghamton 20-3078-cv Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Park Background: The plaintiff is a lieutenant in the Binghamton Police Department. He alleges he was racially harassed by members of the department and retaliated against for voicing concerns about discrimination. The complaint ...

