Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Chrisley

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Evidence of sexual contact – Downward departure – Participation in treatment People v. Chrisley KA 19-01495 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. On remittal, the defendant ...

