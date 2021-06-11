Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 2, 2021    93 NOT PROVIDED PERRY, MARK A to REVIVE REALTY LLC Property Address: 72 HAVENWOOD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12508 Page: 0696 Tax Account: 062.15-6-94 Full Sale Price: $40,000.00 14420 HANSEN, JUDY et ano to MICHAELS, MAX A et ano Property Address: 172 EVERGREEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12508 Page: 0615 Tax Account: 068.11-7-34 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo