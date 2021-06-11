Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 28-29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 28, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Loturco, Jacob et ano Favor: Latona Office Park, LLC Attorney: YAWMAN, ROBERT PHILIP III Amount: $35,107.44 LOUIS, JOSHUA P 15 CULVER PARKWAY APARTMENT E, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $10,180.42 Magby, James Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: ...

