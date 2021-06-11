Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 29, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 29, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BURCH, CHRIS Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 98 YORK BAY TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 FORD, DOUGLAS Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 75 YORK BAY TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 GREER, AMY Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 123 CAPE HENRY TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 SAYSAMONE, JOSEPH Favor: CHESAPEAKE ...

