Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 2, 2021     164 NOT PROVIDED B P L SHARK CORP & B P L SHARK CORP Property Address: 2916 ATLANTIC AVENUE PENFIELD, NY Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $150,000.00 14420 CUTLER, DIANE & MILLER, DIANE Property Address: 21 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE BROCKPORT NY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $76,300.00 DUPREE, LIANNE K & ...

