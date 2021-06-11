Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / N.Y. raises age to arrest juveniles, eases parole penalties

N.Y. raises age to arrest juveniles, eases parole penalties

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE June 11, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers would avoid jail time for nonviolent parole violations, and children under age 12 could no longer be arrested as juveniles under bills that passed the state Legislature Thursday. The state Senate and Assembly passed the Less is More Act as state lawmakers wrapped up the end of the legislative session. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo