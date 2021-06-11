Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHAEL BALSAMO June 11, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two people familiar ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo