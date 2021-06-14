Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court vacates guilty plea

Appeals court vacates guilty plea

Split court dismisses indictment

By: Bennett Loudon June 14, 2021 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has vacated a guilty plea and dismissed the indictment because the police did not have a proper basis to confront the defendant. The defendant, Kirklan Wright, pleaded guilty in December 2018 in Onondaga County Court to third-degree criminal possession of weapon, resisting arrest and false personation. In a 3-2 ...

