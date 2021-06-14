Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 3, 2021

June 14, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 3, 2021    81 NOT PROVIDED FRAGNITO, ANDREA et ano to FRAGNITO LLC Property Address: 486 MCCALL ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12509 Page: 0349 Tax Account: 075.10-7-48 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 PHILLIPS, SANDRA J to BULSIEWICZ, SAVANAH L Property Address: 14 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12509 Page: 0219 Tax Account: 054.17-2-22 Full Sale Price: $161,000.00 14428 CASEY, ...

