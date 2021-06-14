Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 30, May 3-4, 2021

June 14, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 30, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT POPS & MOM LITTLE, MICHELLE & LITTLE, OLIVER 57 CLINTON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - & 57 CLINTON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE JB CONSULTANTS 5962 ROUTE 21, WILLIAMSON NY 14589 - - BAREND, JAMIE LYNN 5962 ROUTE 21, WILLIAMSON NY ...

